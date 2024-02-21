C-level Executive and Advisor Manohar Singh, CPA, FRM First in India Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
We are very pleased to welcome Manohar as the first in India to hold this important credential in the area of cyber risk governance.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Manohar Singh, CPA, FRM, MBA of Bangalore, Karnataka, India. He is the first in India to receive this global recognition.
Manohar is the director, risk and finance transformation for Ryzklytix, an advisory firm focused on risk management and risk systems integration. He is the former principal consultant, finance and risk transformation for Virtusa Corporation, which provides digitation engineering and technology services. Prior to these roles, Manohar served as the chief financial officer for Azizi Bank in Kabul, Afghanistan, and the head of commercial banking for ICICI Bank in Kolkata, India. He spent nearly 20 years with the State Bank of India, culminating in his role as the head of credit processing. Manohar is a CPA and FRM and holds various other credentials across risk and finance. He earned his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Rajasthan, and a Master’s in Financial Analysis, Accounting, and Finance from the ICFAI University, Tripura.
"We are very pleased to welcome Manohar as the first in India to hold this important credential in the area of cyber risk governance," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "His experience in leadership roles in banking, credit, and finance, in combination with this credential, surely makes his guidance to clients even more valuable."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“This is an excellent cybersecurity risk course for current and aspiring board members and C-suite executives,” said Mr. Singh. “I have been enriched immensely.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
