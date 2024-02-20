Submit Release
Welcome CDP’s new vice president of fund management and coalition building and other new staff members

I’m excited to announce several new additions to the team as we continue to position our resources to boost our capacity to help strengthen communities worldwide amid disasters and humanitarian crises, guided by our five-year strategic plan.

Experienced humanitarian leader to lead CDP’s grantmaking, coalitions and partnerships

Sharad Aggarwal

I am thrilled to share that Sharad Aggarwal is joining CDP as our new vice president of funds management and coalition building beginning on March 1. He will lead efforts to amplify our impact through forward-thinking equity-centered collaborative funds, multi-stakeholder coalition building and partnerships, and thought leadership and advocacy for effective policies and practices that make long-term disaster recovery possible.

Sharad brings more than 25 years of experience in U.S. and international relief and development efforts. He most recently served as senior vice president of BRAC USA after more than 15 years with the United Methodist Committee on Relief. Sharad also held various roles at Mercy Corps, the International Rescue Committee and InterAction.

Other additions to the team

We also recently welcomed Tenzin Kyizom as strategy, innovation and special projects content development associate and Caleb Ductant as development database assistant.

Tenzin Kyizom and Caleb Ductant

CDP will continue to grow this year. We currently have several open positions, including director of development operations and executive assistant to the CEO. Please help us spread the word to colleagues who share CDP’s vision of a world where the impact of disasters is minimized by thoughtful, equitable and responsible recovery for all.

Thank you to all our donors for the partnership and continued support of CDP as we invest in our capacity to achieve our mission.

