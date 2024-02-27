Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The virtual private network (VPN) market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $125.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Virtual Private Network (VPN) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the virtual private network (vpn) market size is predicted to reach $125.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%.

The growth in the virtual private network (vpn) market is due to the increase in cyberattacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest virtual private network (vpn) market share. Major players in the virtual private network (vpn) market include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Golden Frog GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corporation.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Segments

• By Type: IP VPN, Mobile VPN, Cloud VPN, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS)

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Connectivity: Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By End-User: BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global virtual private network (vpn) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The virtual private network (VPN) is an encrypted connection over the internet from a device to a network. The encrypted connection helps in the secure transmission of sensitive data, protects against unauthorized traffic monitoring, and allows the user to work remotely. The virtual private network gives users private internet access, web security, and global remote access for multinational corporations, large corporations, and electronic devices.

