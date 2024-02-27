Tokenization Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Tokenization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $8.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tokenization Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tokenization market size is predicted to reach $8.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%.

The growth in the tokenization market is due to the increasing use of digital and contactless payments. North America region is expected to hold the largest tokenization market share. Major players in the tokenization market include American Express Company, Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc., Fiserv Inc., Symantec Corporation, Entrust Corporation, Thales Defense & Security Inc.

Tokenization Market Segments

• By Component: Solutions, Services

• By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

• By Application Area: Payment Security, User Authentication, Compliance Management

• By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Healthcare, IT And ITeS, Government, Retail And eCommerce, Energy And Utilities, Other Verticals

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

• By Geography: The global tokenization market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A tokenization is the process of exchanging sensitive data for non-sensitive data known as ""tokens"", which can be used in a databases or internal systems without being included in the scope of the database or internal system.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Tokenization Market Characteristics

3. Tokenization Market Trends And Strategies

4. Tokenization Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Tokenization Market Size And Growth

……

27. Tokenization Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Tokenization Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

