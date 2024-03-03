Carissa Summer Rose Releases Powerful New Single, "Blacktop" with Beyoncé Collaborator

Share This Article

Carissa Summer Rose, photo credit: Garett Stotko, https://CarissaSummerRose.com Carissa Summer Rose, photo credit: Garrett Stotko, https://CarissaSummerRose.com

Carissa Summer Rose releases "Blacktop" (remix) produced by legendary Beyoncé collaborator Devine Evans

Production-wise, I think the song has evolved to be a little more upbeat and fun. I wanted people to feel like they could dance along with me to it, and I can’t wait to perform it!” — Carissa Summer Rose

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging pop chanteuse Carissa Summer Rose today unveiled an extended iteration of her electrifying pop banger “Blacktop,” signifying a new chapter in the young artist’s burgeoning musical career.Hailing originally from Boston, the ingenue relocated to Los Angeles at 17 to matriculate at the eminent Los Angeles College of Music. Since then, she has garnered renown at the stages of famed Hollywood venues along with her pioneering album, “It Started in the City of Roses.” With “Blacktop” (remix), Carissa embraces her artistic evolution, flaunting prodigious new vocal prowess and a style both intimately personal yet universally empowering.“I’m thrilled about this new version, as I truly challenged my voice while recording it,” Carissa said. “Implementing belting is a relatively novel technique for my repertoire, so I’m eager to hear my fans’ feedback. I hope I succeeded!” According to her manager, she clearly did. The addictive pop song conveys Carissa’s progression into womanhood, exalting her voyage of self-love and psychological growth. Reviewers have lauded the song as “infectious, radiating joy and warmth.” [1]Produced by award winning music producer Devine Evans, who has contributed to five Grammy award winning songs and albums and was also music arranger for the Super Bowl halftime show for Beyoncé, (2013) and sound designer for her Coachella performance (2018), [2] the "Blacktop" (remix) intensifies these invigorating feelings conveyed by the original cut. Carissa’s manager, Bruce Edwin, who requested the creation of the “Blacktop" (remix) specifically directed an emphasis on the chorus and additional length to spotlight her virtuosic vocal control. “Carissa and Devine flawlessly actualized our vision, with brilliant results,” the Starpower Management CEO remarked.Beyond gorgeous melodies and themes of empowerment, Carissa excels as a storyteller, integrating motifs of equality and resilience throughout her poignant lyrics. “I will continue demolishing boundaries of ‘pop’ as I evolve. I’ve always swum against the current and forged my own path, since a very young age. I believe that authentically represents my essence,” Carissa revealed.With sophisticated songcraft and production, Carissa delivers a daring perspective speaking to modern young women. Reviews extol her new release as “enthralling” and ideal for devotees of Adele and Lana Del Rey. [3]At just 22 years old, Carissa has attained substantial independent success. But with new representation with Starpower Management, her opportunities have expanded exponentially. “Carissa boasts an exquisite voice with a uniquely original vocal technique,” Bruce Edwin commented. “She’s a consummate songwriter and lovely person. I’m thrilled to facilitate her rise to the next level. She deserves it.”As Carissa continues honing her artistry and conveying her experiences, female fans discover inspiration in her tenacity and resilience. Scholars have long documented the importance of prominent female musicians in fostering self-confidence and ambition in girls and young women.“The consumption of popular music is tied to identity formation in young girls. Female artists provide role models demonstrating intellect, self-sufficiency, and agency. According to Bennett (2000) music is to be considered ‘a primary, if not the primary, leisure resource for young people.’ Lyrics promoting self-love and fulfillment establish new social scripts for listeners navigating womanhood. Upbeat rhythms elicit joy and motivation, energizing female fans.” {4} Carissa’s work does just that. "Blacktop" (remix) and Carissa's forthcoming releases promise more soaring vocals, intrepid themes of empowerment, and irresistibly kinetic beats from a rising pop artist with a global vision to empower and unite.“I knew Amy Winehouse and Jewel before they were famous,” Carissa’s manager Bruce Edwin states. Carissa Summer Rose: official lyric video for the song "Blacktop" (remix)