Aristocrat Invests in Kinectify, Appoints Jason Walbridge as Board Member
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a pioneering technology firm spearheading risk management innovation in gaming, has announced an incremental investment by Aristocrat Leisure Limited (Aristocrat). Aristocrat’s investment in Kinectify is joined by current investors contributing additional capital underscoring confidence in Kinectify. Contributing investors include Acies Investments, the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, and the former CEO of Caesars Entertainment, Mark Frissora. Concurrently, gaming executive Jason Walbridge has joined the Kinectify board of directors as Aristocrat’s representative to enhance strategic benefits between Aristocrat and Kinectify.
Walbridge brings extensive global operational experience in both land-based and online gaming markets. For over two decades, he has been a leader in the gaming industry. In 2022, Walbridge commenced an advisory role with Aristocrat, focused particularly on the development of their online real money gaming business, Anaxi.
Prior to his current association with Aristocrat, Walbridge held key executive positions in other established gaming entities. He served as the Chief Operating Officer of NYX Gaming and became Chief Operating Officer of SG Digital following NYX Gaming's acquisition by Scientific Games (now Light & Wonder). Preceding these two roles, Walbridge spent 18 years with Aristocrat, holding various executive positions across global markets. His deep understanding of industry dynamics, coupled with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, makes him an invaluable addition to Kinectify’s board.
Commenting on the investment in Kinectify and his appointment to the Kinectify board, Walbridge expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I am thrilled to work with Kinectify to pioneer innovation in risk management across the gaming ecosystem. I’ve been impressed by Kinectify’s track record so far with its AML and responsible gaming technology, and I’m excited to facilitate deeper collaboration between our companies.”
This incremental investment from significant industry leaders underscores the gaming industry’s emphasis on tech advancements in risk management. With this significant investment, signaling strong industry confidence, Kinectify is well positioned to further accelerate innovation and drive the rollout of modern technology in AML, responsible gaming, and other compliance and risk management functions throughout the gaming industry.
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
About Kinectify
Kinectify is an intelligence and risk management technology company serving gaming operators in the US and Canada. Kinectify's modern AML and Responsible Gaming platform empowers clients to efficiently manage risk with real-time intelligence so they can focus on growing their businesses instead of being bogged down by compliance. In addition, Kinectify's advisory services enhance gaming operators' capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
Sean Topchi
