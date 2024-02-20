Horizon Installs First MW-scale Electrolyser in a United Nations’ Hydrogen Demonstration City

Horizon’s HET Hydrogen 1MW PEM Electrolyser System Horizon logo file

Horizon Fuel Cell electrolyser subsidiary, HET Hydrogen Pte Ltd, has revealed its first MW-scale electrolyser installation, commissioned in late 2023

SINGAPORE, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HET Hydrogen’s 1MW electrolyser will supply hydrogen to an integrated project including hydrogen refueling station and fuel cell test centre in Foshan, one of the UN’s designated “Hydrogen Demonstration Cities” in China. This transitions the site, the first commercial hydrogen refueling station in China, from hydrogen delivered by trailer to on-site hydrogen produced from water electrolysis.

Over the past decade, China has forged a significant global lead in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) adoption, and Horizon has become one of the leading suppliers of high power fuel cell powertrains for such vehicles. As the transition from diesel to hydrogen is now well underway, electrolysis offers the opportunity to transition “grey” hydrogen (made from natural gas) to “green” hydrogen (made from renewable electricity). Renewable power generation capacity has been accelerating rapidly in China: in 2023 alone, installed solar capacity grew by 55.2%(1).

HET Hydrogen plans to supply MW-scale electrolysers to global customers, building on Horizon’s 20-year pedigree in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) capabilities.

Platinum group metals (PGMs) are critical in bringing PEM electrolysers to market at scale, and HET recently announced they will work with leading PGMs producer Anglo American to optimize the use of PGMs and facilitate further growth of PEM electrolyser technologies.

In preparation for global market shipments, ISO-22734 and CE certification, covering PED, MD, EMC, and ATEX, are being secured for HET’s core 1MW electrolyser module.

System assembly from in-house materials and subsystems is achieving world-class performance at competitive costs, which is leading to the lowest possible green hydrogen costs today.

About Horizon:

Horizon Fuel Cell was established in 2003 in Singapore, and has since become a world-leading developer of key technologies across the hydrogen value chain, with more than 1.2GW of Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) annual manufacturing capacity set up at two locations, serving the downstream market opportunity for both fuel cells and electrolysers.

For more information visit www.het-h2.com, or email sales@horizonfuelcell.com, or come and see us at Booth W3-63 at the H2&FC EXPO in Tokyo from 28 February to 1 March 2024.

Footnote:

(1) See Reuters article: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/chinas-installed-solar-power-capacity-rises-552-2023-2024-01-26/