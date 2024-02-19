Discover the SLK (Sealink Network) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SLK on its platform in the Innovation zone (Layer 1) and the SLK/USDT trading pair started from 2024-02-09 16:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit SLK for trading from 2024-02-15 16:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for SLK opened at 2024-02-15 16:00 (UTC)

About SLK

SLK is the native digital asset for the Sealink Network with a max supply of 210 million coins. JOY emerges as a beacon of innovation and promise, aiming to revolutionize digital transactions and redefine the way we perceive monetary exchange. Founded on the principles of decentralization, security, and inclusivity, JOY presents itself as more than just a digital currency; it embodies a vision of empowerment and financial freedom for users worldwide. Sealink Network's commitment to innovation is also evident in its economic model, which ensures a fair and sustainable distribution of SLK tokens.

At its core, JOY seeks to empower individuals by providing them with a decentralized and borderless means of conducting financial transactions. Unlike traditional fiat currencies, which are subject to the control of centralized authorities, JOY operates on a peer-to-peer network powered by blockchain technology. This decentralization ensures that users have full control over their funds, eliminating the need for intermediaries and facilitating direct, trustless transactions.

The JOY digital asset is also designed to be accessible to anyone with an internet connection, regardless of geographical location or socioeconomic status. This inclusivity is achieved through the decentralized nature of blockchain technology, which removes barriers to entry and allows individuals from all walks of life to participate in the global economy. Whether it's sending money to family members abroad, purchasing goods and services online, or investing in emerging markets, JOY offers users the freedom to transact securely and seamlessly, without the limitations imposed by traditional financial systems.

One of the key pillars of JOY is transparency, which is inherent in its underlying blockchain technology. Every transaction conducted with JOY is recorded on a public ledger that is accessible to all network participants, ensuring a high level of accountability and trust. This transparency not only enhances the security of the network by deterring fraudulent activities but also fosters a sense of trust among users, knowing that their financial transactions are conducted in a secure and verifiable manner. SLK Coins can be staked by users to gain access to the Sealink Network, unlocking VPN services for free and ensuring flexibility in managing their access privileges. This model promotes accessibility by removing barriers to entry and allowing users to dynamically adjust their access privileges as needed.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , is enthusiastic about the listing of JOY on the platform, highlighting the significance of JOY's integration into the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In a recent statement, Warin remarked, "Projects like Sealink Network, which aim to revolutionize virtual private networks through decentralization and security, showcase the transformative potential of blockchain technology in addressing real-world challenges."

About SLKstream

Sealink Network emerges as a transformative force in the realm of virtual private networks (VPNs), leveraging blockchain technology to address the shortcomings of traditional VPN models. At the heart of Sealink Network is a vision to redefine the way we approach secure and decentralized network connectivity, setting new standards for privacy, accessibility, and innovation in the digital age.

Centralized VPNs often compromise user privacy and security by relying on single points of control, making them susceptible to data breaches and malicious attacks. Sealink Network disrupts this paradigm by harnessing the power of blockchain technology to create a decentralized and secure network infrastructure. By integrating Proof of Stake (PoS) and Useful Proof of Work (UPoW) mechanisms into its Layer-1 blockchain, Sealink Network ensures a resilient and trustless environment for users to conduct their online activities with peace of mind.

Sealink Network also prioritizes security through the incorporation of smartnode technology. Smartnodes play a crucial role in securing transactions and maintaining the integrity of the network, enhancing its overall stability and reliability. With Sealink Network, users can trust that their data remains private and secure, free from the vulnerabilities inherent in centralized VPN models. Sealink Network goes beyond traditional VPN services by introducing innovative features such as flexible network access and built-in smartnode technology. As a result, Sealink Network stands poised to revolutionize the VPN landscape, offering users a secure, decentralized, and innovative solution for their networking needs.

About XT.COM



Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

