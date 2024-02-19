Submit Release
SB1036 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2024-02-19

WISCONSIN, February 19 - An Act to amend 20.144 (1) (g), 25.17 (3) (a), 69.14 (1) (a) and 69.22 (6); and to create 20.144 (5) (title), 20.144 (5) (a), 20.144 (5) (c), 20.144 (5) (j), 20.144 (5) (q), 25.14 (1) (a) 20., 25.17 (1) (aL), 25.18 (1) (q), 25.32, 69.20 (3) (b) 6., 69.20 (3) (i), 71.05 (6) (b) 57., 71.78 (4) (w) and 224.58 of the statutes; Relating to: creating a baby bond program and baby bond fund, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

