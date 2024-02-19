SB1038 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2024-02-19

WISCONSIN, February 19 - An Act to repeal 104.001, 104.01 (5g), 104.01 (7m) and 104.045 (1); to amend 104.045 (title); to repeal and recreate 104.035; and to create 104.01 (1g) and 227.01 (13) (Lw) of the statutes; Relating to: a state minimum wage, allowing the enactment of local minimum wage ordinances, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)