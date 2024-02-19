SB1021 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2024-02-19

WISCONSIN, February 19 - An Act to renumber and amend 77.60 (1) (a) and 77.60 (1) (b); to amend 70.38 (1m), 71.03 (7) (intro.), 71.24 (7) (a), 71.44 (3) (a), 71.775 (4) (bm) 1., 71.775 (4) (bm) 2., 71.775 (4) (em), 71.82 (1), 71.82 (2) (b), 71.82 (2) (d), 71.84 (1), 71.84 (2) (a), 71.84 (2) (b), 71.84 (2) (c), 71.90 (1), 71.91 (6) (e) 3., 71.91 (6) (f) 5., 73.03 (6), 76.075, 76.13 (2), 76.13 (2a), 76.13 (3), 76.22 (2), 76.28 (4) (a), 76.28 (4) (b), 76.28 (11), 76.39 (4) (d), 76.48 (5), 77.59 (6) (c), 77.96 (5), 78.68 (1), 139.25 (1), 139.44 (9), 168.12 (6) (c), 168.12 (6) (d) 2., 168.12 (6) (e) 1. and 168.12 (6) (e) 3.; and to create 77.60 (1) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: interest rates on late, nondelinquent taxes and on overpayments. (FE)