SJR124 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2024-02-19
WISCONSIN, February 19 - Relating to: reaffirming Wisconsin's commitment to the strengthening and deepening of the sister ties between the State of Wisconsin and Taiwan; reaffirming Wisconsin's support of the Taiwan Relations Act; supporting Taiwan's signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement with the United States; and continuing support for increasing Taiwan's international profile.
Status: S - Available for Scheduling
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|2/19/2024 Sen.
|Available for scheduling
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr124