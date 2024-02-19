Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,166 in the last 365 days.

SJR124 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2024-02-19

WISCONSIN, February 19 - Relating to: reaffirming Wisconsin's commitment to the strengthening and deepening of the sister ties between the State of Wisconsin and Taiwan; reaffirming Wisconsin's support of the Taiwan Relations Act; supporting Taiwan's signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement with the United States; and continuing support for increasing Taiwan's international profile.

Status: S - Available for Scheduling

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
2/19/2024 Sen. Available for scheduling  

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/joint_resolution/sjr124

You just read:

SJR124 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2024-02-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more