EBenefitsHub proudly announces that Gravie with its ICHRA Platform is now an Exclusive National CorePartner

ORLANDO, FL, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBenefitsHub is pleased to announce its addition of Gravie ICHRA™ as an Exclusive National Core Partner. “We are excited to include the brilliantly bundled, all-in-one employee benefits ICHRA platform of services and products assembled by the Gravie team,” said EBenefitsHub Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE. “Benefits professionals are increasingly in search of ways to differentiate themselves with their clients and prospects while showcasing the value they provide; all while becoming more efficient and profitable. With the help of Gravie and our other CorePartners, EBHub assists BenefitsPros in doing just that.” said Gregory.

“ICHRA’s popularity is skyrocketing among small and midsize businesses, and for good reason – they are an ideal choice for employers who want to set a defined contribution for their employees’ health benefits but not have to manage a health plan,” said Andrew Reeves, SVP and General Manager of Gravie ICHRA. “And employees appreciate Gravie ICHRA too because they get to choose the plan best suited for their unique needs, rather than enroll in a one-size-fits-all traditional group plan. I’m excited to continue refining our offering to deliver an end-to-end ICHRA experience that meets the needs of both employer and employee.”

With this announcement, Gravie joins a collection of exclusive, best-of-breed CorePartner organizations to provide services and products to BenefitsPros across the country. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, technology, and products to create a synchronized hub for BenefitsPros and their business clients.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare

industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first.

Gravie’s industry-leading ICHRA platform leverages the company’s decade-long expertise in the individual market, helping employers better manage costs while providing more choice and flexibility for their employees. In addition to its industry-leading ICHRA platform, Gravie’s level-funded offering, Comfort®, is the nation’s first-of-its-kind health plan that provides first-dollar, 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more at www.gravie.com.

About EBenefitsHub

EBenefitsHub has engineered a modernized suite of snap-on digital solutions synchronized within its holistic EBHub Dashboard and “white label” All-In-One MobileVue Benefits App. The EBHub “ecosystem” is coupled with an arsenal of resources necessary for benefits professionals to prevail within today's competitively complex benefits landscape. BenefitsPros can design/build their digital benefits hubs . . . on their terms. With the help of EBHub CorePartners, BenefitsPros can embrace the digital revolution; bridging the gaps while cutting away the bad plumbing of detached digital and manual processes. They can neutralize competitors, expand client offerings, harvest more clients and future-proof success. In a sea of sameness, BenefitsPros can brand, position and differentiate to create an unfair advantage. The result is seamlessly harmonized employee benefits, engagement and communications, merged into a powerfully holistic platform for BenefitsPros and their clients: Design • Quote • Present • Enroll • Engage • Communicate • Enhance Renew • Manage

Learn more: MyEBenefitshub.com nickg@thefei.com 407-878-3520