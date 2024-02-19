Submit Release
Palmetto Infusion Welcomes Tim Hadley as President, Enhancing Leadership Team

Columbia, SC, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Infusion, a leading provider of ambulatory and home infusion in the southeast, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Hadley as the new President, a strategic move to bolster the company’s commitment to patient care.

With more than 20 years of executive experience in both public and private healthcare settings, Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep background in the infusion industry. His previous successful leadership in ambulatory infusion underscores his ability to drive positive change in this unique space of the healthcare landscape.

In his role as President, Tim Hadley will be instrumental in steering the organization towards continued success by providing vital leadership and resources. This appointment aims to enhance the Palmetto Experience for more patients, fostering continuous improvement while creating greater access to superior care for patients with chronic disease.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Palmetto Infusion, Tim states, “I am honored to join Palmetto Infusion, a company with a clear commitment to patient well-being and a culture that values openness and inclusiveness. I look forward to contributing to the organization’s growth and success.”

Palmetto Infusion CEO, David Goodall, shared his thoughts on the leadership addition, “Tim’s wealth of experience and dedication to healthcare align seamlessly with our mission. As we focus on industry-wide impact and shaping the company’s direction, I am confident that Tim will play a crucial role in driving our continued success and helping us to continue restoring health and hope to our patients.”

About Palmetto Infusion:

Since its founding in 1999, Palmetto Infusion has established a reputation for providing excellent care and services to both home infusion and ambulatory clinic patients, providing safe, convenient, and affordable treatment options for patients living with chronic and acute diseases. With a well-established home infusion business and more than 40 ambulatory infusion clinics across the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Virginia, Palmetto Infusion is the trusted provider of infusion services in the Southeast.

