New version of the R package seacarb available

Published 19 February 2024
Tags: chemistry, methods

The R package seacarb calculates parameters of the seawater carbonate system and includes functions useful for ocean acidification research. It has just been updated to v3.3.3. It is recommended to use this version rather than any of the earlier ones. The new or updated functions are listed below (thanks to James Orr). The seacarb ChangeLog provides more details:

  • Update: added K1 and K2 from Cai & Wang (1998)
  • New: function fH to compute the total hydrogen ion activity coefficient
  • New: function pHnbs2sws to convert pHNBS to pHSWS using the total hydrogen ion activity coefficient, which depends on T and S
  • New: function pHsws2nbs to convert pHSWS to pHNBS using the total hydrogen ion activity coefficient, which depends on T and S

Gattuso J.-P., Epitalon J.-M., Lavigne H. & Orr J., 2024. seacarb: seawater carbonate chemistry. R package version 3.3.3.

