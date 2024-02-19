AMPL INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Amplitude, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) stock between September 21, 2021 and February 16, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until April 15, 2024 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Amplitude class action lawsuit. Captioned Fagan v. Amplitude, Inc., No. 24-cv-00898 (N.D. Cal.), the Amplitude class action lawsuit charges Amplitude and a current and former executive officer with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



CASE ALLEGATIONS: Amplitude is a technology company that helps businesses analyze data for their digital products and track customer interactions.

The Amplitude class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; and (ii) the rapid acceleration in Amplitude’s second quarter of 2021 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace.

On February 16, 2022, Amplitude revised downward its 2022 revenue guidance, from more than 40% to a range of $226 million to $234 million (or 35% to 40%). During the earnings call that followed, Amplitude CFO, defendant Hoang Vuong, stated that Amplitude was still “a few years” away from many of its new customers “completely embrac[ing] the full capability of [Amplitude’s] digital optimization,” which he stated would eventually “drive larger expansion.” On this news, the price of Amplitude stock fell nearly 59%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Amplitude stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Amplitude class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Amplitude class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Amplitude class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Amplitude class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

