Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market to Hit US$ 300.1 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increased Pet Adoption Rates and Inclination to Spend on Advanced Veterinary Care Benefiting Canine Stem Cell Therapy Market

Rockville , Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canine stem cell therapy market, estimated at US$ 201.6 million in 2024, is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. Canine stem cell therapy is a regenerative medical practice that uses the dog's own cells or stem cells from other sources for healing. It can be used to treat several ailments that affect dogs, including arthritis and damage to the peripheral nerves.



Get Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9765

Primary factors driving the expansion of the canine stem cell therapy market worldwide are increased rates of pet adoption and rising disposable income. Due to their success in treating chronic disorders such as arthritis, cancer, diabetes mellitus, and heart ailments, stem cell therapies for dogs are in high demand.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 300.1 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global canine stem cell therapy market is calculated at US$ 201.6 million for 2024.

Demand for canine stem cell therapy is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 300.1 million by 2034-end.

North America is estimated to account for 28.6% share of the global market in 2024.

Demand for allogenic stem cells is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in North America is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2034.

The market in Latin America is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.



“The market for canine stem cell therapy has grown as a result of an increase in canine disorders, early detection, and innovative stem cell treatments. Market expansion is also being influenced by the growing number of elderly pets and rising awareness of the benefits of veterinary regenerative medicine,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Vetstem Biopharma

Cell Therapy Sciences

Regeneus

Aratana Therapeutics

Medivet Biologics

Okyanos

Magellan Stem Cells

Orivet Genetic Pet Care

VetCell Therapeutics Ltd.

Animal Cell Therapies, Inc.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses among Dogs

Effective treatment options are in increasing demand due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as autoimmune disorders, neurological diseases, and cardiovascular problems. Stem cell therapy offers enduring solutions and provides an opportunity to target the root causes of diverse disorders.

One of the main factors driving the need for stem cell therapy in the veterinary market is the rising incidence of chronic disorders in dogs. Stem cell treatment is being used more often to treat chronic disorders in dogs as a result of advancements in veterinary medicine, growing pet owner awareness, and rising pet healthcare expenses.

Application of stem cell therapy in canine healthcare is projected to grow as research advances and the advantages of these treatments become more apparent. This could result in improved outcomes for our cherished canine groups.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9765

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the canine stem cell therapy market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (allogenic stem cells, autologous stem cells), application (arthritis, dysplasia, tendonitis, lameness), and end user (veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, veterinary research institutes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Animal Stem Cell Therapy Market: The global animal stem cell therapy market size has been estimated at US$ 290.5 million for 2024 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5% and reach a size of US$ 474.8 million by the end of 2034.

Animal Genetics Market: The global animal genetics market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6.2% to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

Animal Probiotics Market: The animal probiotic market is anticipated to cross an estimated USD 7.47 Billion by end of 2032.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog