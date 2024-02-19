Submit Release
Medigene to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Planegg/Martinsried, February 19, 2024. Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will present at the 7th CAR-TCR Summit Europe taking place February 27-29, 2024, in London as well as at the East-West Biopharma Summit to be held March 4-6, 2024, in Singapore.

7th CAR-TCR Summit Europe 2024
https://cartcr-europe.com/

Presentation

Date: February 28, 2024, 5:30 pm local time
Location: London, UK
Presenter: Prof. Dr. Dolores Schendel, CSO
Presentation: Developing effective methods to monitor, track &assess T-cell efficacy in vivo & in vitro

Pre-conference workshop

Date: February, 27, 2024, 1 pm local time
Location: London, UK
Co-Host: Dr. Barbara Lösch, Head, Technology & Innovation
Topic: Incorporating modular control into cell therapies through receptors to enhance therapy persistence & safety

Panel discussion

Date: February 28, 2024, 12:30 pm local time
Location: London, UK
Participant: Dr. Kirsty Crame, Vice President, Clinical Strategy & Development
Panel topic: Selecting the right indications to ensure successful clinical outcomes

Corporate presentation – East-West Biopharma Summit 2024
https://conferences.biocentury.com/east-west-summit

Date: March 5, 2024
Location: ⁠⁠Park Royal Collection ⁠Marina Bay, Singapore
Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Members of Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the events. Please contact Dr. Fotini Vogiatzi at f.vogiatzi@medigene.com to schedule a meeting at either one of the conferences.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens (CTAs) and neoantigens, armor and enhance these TCR-T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/.

Medigene

Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail: investor@medigene.com

