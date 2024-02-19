Architectural Metal Coating Market to hit US$ 9.4 billion by 2034, Driven by Construction Surge | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing Construction Activities and Rising Demand for Aesthetically Appealing, Durable, and Corrosion-resistant Metal Finishes in Architectural Applications. The growing awareness of people regarding the safety & emission from architectural coatings and the increasing infrastructure of the construction sector drive the market

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The architectural metal coating market is expected to be valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2024. The market's progress is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to reach US$ 9.4 billion.



The increasing demand for new buildings and infrastructure projects is stimulating sales of architectural metal coatings to protect and enhance the appearance of metal surfaces. The flourishing construction industry is one of the major drivers of market expansion.

Get an overview of market drivers and challenges affecting this industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18899

The use of eco-friendly coatings has been increasing in recent years due to environmental concerns. Architects and builders are now opting for coatings that are low in volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and are free from toxic metals like lead and cadmium. This trend is expected to continue, driving the demand for eco-friendly architectural metal coatings.

With the rising cost of energy, there has been a growing focus on adopting energy-efficient practices in buildings. Architectural metal coatings can help increase the energy efficiency of buildings by reflecting sunlight and reducing heat absorption. This, in turn, can reduce the need for air conditioning and lower energy costs. As energy efficiency becomes a key concern for builders, the demand for architectural metal coatings is expected to rise.

“Significant advancements in coating technologies that can offer superior protection, durability, and performance are expected to boost the market. These advancements are expected to drive the demand for metal coatings as builders and architects seek to integrate advanced technologies to protect and enhance metal surfaces,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Architectural Metal Coating Market

The global architectural metal coating market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.1% through 2034.

The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.4 billion by 2034.

The polyurethane coating segment is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034.

The roofing & cladding segment is expected to rise at a 4.5% CAGR over the forecast period.

Click Here To Buy Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/18899

Competitive Landscape

The architectural metal coating market is highly competitive. Companies offer a wide variety of coating products, including powder coatings, liquid coatings, and specialty coatings. These coatings have varying levels of durability, performance, and aesthetic appeal. In addition to these major companies, there are also several smaller companies focusing on niche areas of the market, such as eco-friendly coatings or coatings for specific types of metal. Overall, innovation drives the market, with companies continuously developing new coatings to cater to the evolving needs of architects, builders, and property owners.

Key Market Players

Alcea S.p.A.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

KCC Corporation

AkzoNobel Axalta Coating Systems,

BASF

Sherwin-Williams

Wacker Chemie AG

Beckers Group

NOROO Coil Coatings

Hempel

Jotun

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

PPG

Yung Chi Paint & Varnish.

Key Market Segmentation

By Type:

Polyurethane

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Others

By Application:

Roofing & Cladding

Doors & Windows

Curtain Walls

Wall Panels & Facades

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA





Request A Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-18899

Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemical and Materials Domain:

The coating additives market is anticipated to flourish at a healthy CAGR of 4.8% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to hold a market share of US$ 17.77 billion by 2033, while the market is likely to reach a value of US$ 11.12 billion in 2023.

The global water proof coatings market is set to thrive at a CAGR of 4.02% between 2022 and 2032 while holding a value of US$ 15.81 Billion in 2022. The anticipated value of US$ 23.45 Billion by 2032.

The europe advanced aerospace coatings market was valuated at just-over US$ 390 million in 2018, which is anticipated to register the CAGR of 4.9% through 2028.

The BRIC performance coatings market is expected to generate US$ 95.9 billion in revenue in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 160.7 billion by 2032.

The wood coatings market is anticipated to garner a modest strength with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032. The key driver of the wood coatings market is the expansion of the housing market as spending on maintenance of decks, fences, flooring, and siding is rising.

By 2022, the global coating auxiliaries market was estimated to be worth US$8 billion. From 2022-2032, it is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%. By 2032, the global market is predicted to be worth US$ 11.70 billion.

The coatings and application technologies for robotics market is poised to achieve an impressive valuation of US$ 38,925 million by 2033 featuring a promising CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033.



The fluoropolymer market is estimated to be valued at US$ 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 18 billion by 2033. The adoption of fluoropolymer is likely to advance at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

According to research conducted by Future Market Insights, demand for fluoropolymers films is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,986.4 million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube