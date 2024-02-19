Ferrari N.V.: Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Maranello (Italy), February 19, 2024 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 350 million share buyback program announced on November 7, 2023, as the fourth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Fourth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



12/02/2024 EXM 4,155 362.2143 1,505,000.42 13/02/2024 EXM 4,255 355.4214 1,512,318.06 14/02/2024 EXM 4,246 355.0780 1,507,661.19 15/02/2024 EXM 4,126 360.3292 1,486,718.28 16/02/2024 EXM 4,106 363.9405 1,494,339.69



Total







- 20,888 359.3469 7,506,037.63

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Fourth Tranche till February 16, 2024, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 114,450,375.28 for No. 350,571 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 30,295,782.71 (Euro 27,798,654.09*) for No. 83,738 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of February 16, 2024, the Company held in treasury No. 13,693,051 common shares equal to 5.33% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until February 16, 2024, the Company has purchased a total of 2,768,593 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 701,445,790.52.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

