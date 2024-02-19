CMR Surgical hires industry leader to drive operations across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa

Sushobhan Dasgupta joins as President and Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa





CAMBRIDGE, UK – 19 February 2024, 07:00 (GMT). CMR Surgical (CMR or ‘the Company’), the global surgical robotics business, today announces that Sushobhan Dasgupta has joined the Company as President and Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Sushobhan brings over 30 years of global healthcare experience across diverse MedTech markets worldwide, including three decades with Johnson & Johnson (J&J). Sushobhan most recently served as Vice Chairman and Global President at Shalby Limited, a leading healthcare group in India, where he was primarily responsible for globally driving Shalby’s acquired orthopaedic implant business, based in California, USA, while providing strategic oversight to their base hospital business. Prior to this, he had a distinguished 30-year long career at Johnson & Johnson MedTech, serving as a member of the Johnson & Johnson Orthopaedics Global Board and the J&J Asia Pacific MedTech Leadership Team. His last two roles at J&J were Managing Director, J&J Medical India and Vice President, Orthopaedics, J&J Asia Pacific.

During his time as the Managing Director of J&J Medical India, Sushobhan also served as the President of NATHEALTH, the leading healthcare association of India representing Hospitals, Medtech companies, diagnostic companies and other businesses under one platform. He also received an honorary fellowship from the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India in recognition of his commitment to shaping the healthcare environment through activity in leading industry forums.

Supratim Bose, Chief Executive Officer of CMR Surgical, commented: “Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa are some of the fastest growing markets in the world for surgical robotics and so we are pleased to welcome Sushobhan to CMR to oversee our commercial operations across these regions. His diverse experience working across various MedTech industry markets and his strong reputation with surgeons and hospitals in the region will be a real asset to us. With new product launches and strong growth across the region, it's the perfect time for him to join and help get the benefits of minimal access surgery to more patients.”

Sushobhan Dasgupta, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, at CMR Surgical, said: "Having worked in the MedTech sector for over three decades across Asia Pacific and the US, I am excited to be able to bring Versius, a truly differentiated product to hospitals and surgeons. There is strong demand for surgical robotics across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and working with the CMR team, we will continue to drive commercial success and most importantly help patients to get the best surgical care.”

The appointment of Sushobhan Dasgupta follows the Company achieving more than 50% growth in its global install base in 2023, and completing over 19,000 surgical cases with Versius.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System

Versius resets expectations of robotic surgery. Versius fits into virtually any operating room set-up and integrates seamlessly into existing workflows, increasing the likelihood of robotic minimal access surgery (MAS). The small, portable and modular design of Versius allows the surgeon to only use the number of arms needed for a given procedure.

Biomimicking the human arm, Versius gives surgeons the choice of optimised port placement alongside the dexterity and accuracy of small fully-wristed instruments. With 3D HD vision, easy-to adopt instrument control and a choice of ergonomic working positions, the open surgeon console has the potential to reduce stress and fatigue and allows for clear communication with the surgical team. By thinking laparoscopically and operating robotically with Versius, patients, surgeons and healthcare professionals can all benefit from the value that robotic MAS brings.

But it’s more than just a robot. Versius captures meaningful data with its wider digital ecosystem to support a surgeon’s continuous learning. Through the Versius Connect app, Versius Trainer and CMR clinical registry, Versius unleashes a wealth of insights to ultimately improve surgical care.

About CMR Surgical Limited

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, we are on a mission to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care. Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.