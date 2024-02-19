Sparkling Wine Market to Pop: Global Industry to Reach $51.7 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.3%.

Sparkling Wines Market

The global sparkling wine market is effervescing with promise, projected to surge from $33.9 billion in 2019 to a sparkling $51.7 billion by 2027.

Sparkling wines is a fermented carbonated beverage made with grapes and other fruits. The fermentation process results in the production of alcohol and CO2.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Sparkling Wine Market by Type, Product, Price Point, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027.”

The global sparkling wines market size was valued at $33.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $51.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $17.8 billion from 2019 to 2027.

▶️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8735

Sparkling wine is a fermented carbonated beverage made with grapes and other fruits. The fermentation process results in the production of alcohol and CO2. During the fermentation process, the gas is not allowed to escape, and thus forms tiny bubbles. This carbonation of wine takes place either in bottles or large tanks. Carbonation can also result from CO2 injected into a few varieties of wines.

Sparkling wine is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks preferred by consumers due to its aroma, taste, quality, and reasonable pricing. Furthermore, global developments, triggered by megatrends, such as urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rapidly aging population, indirectly create demand for sparkling wine, which, in turn, supports the growth of the number of wineries.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐡𝐨𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

The alcohol industry is differentially affected at each stage of its value chain due to the pandemic, impacting workforce, raw material supply, trade & logistics, demand-supply volatility, and uncertain consumer demand. Severe impacts are observed in production, distribution, and inventory levels across the sparkling wines industry spectrum. Global concerns about the pandemic have negatively influenced the sparkling wines industry, leading to increased prices in 2020 to overcome economic instability.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Urbanization and increased demand for luxury goods, especially in developing economies, provide opportunities for sparkling wine manufacturers.

International events such as film festivals, art exhibitions, and award shows increase the demand for sparkling wines at social gatherings.

Major players are investing in R&D to enhance wine quality, but stringent government policies on advertisements and distribution hinder market growth.

Consumption of sparkling wines is booming globally, accounting for 10% of total wine sales, with Germany leading in consumption.

▶️ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A08370

𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Increase in netizens and internet penetration contribute to the rise of online marketing strategies for sparkling wines.

Social media marketing plays a critical role in attracting growth opportunities for the sparkling wines market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Sparkling wine has higher penetration in North America and Europe, while low availability is observed in parts of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Europe was the prominent market in 2019, with Italy, Spain, and France holding half of the global wine production.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞: Red, Rose, White. Red wine is the most consumed, holding a major market share.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭: Cava, Champagne, Cremant, Prosecco, and others. Prosecco is expected to grow significantly due to increased disposable income.

𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥: Supermarket/hypermarket dominates, accounting for 52.8% of the market share.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: Europe dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to provide profitable opportunities.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Profiles of key players in the sparkling wines market include :

𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱

𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀

𝗖𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗿𝗼 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝗦.𝗣.𝗔

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀

𝗘. & 𝗝. 𝗚𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗼 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘆

𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗱 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽

𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗘𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀

𝗩𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗮 𝗬 𝗧𝗼𝗿𝗼 𝗦𝗔.

▶️ 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A08370

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The red wine segment holds the highest market share.

• Prosecco segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.

• The luxury segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

• Supermarket/hypermarket segment holds the highest market share.

• Europe was the most prominent region in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of current trends, estimations, and dynamics in the global sparkling wines market from 2021 to 2027, identifying prevailing opportunities.

▶️ 𝐁𝐔𝐘 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d441286bbcca6813efd50f09e4cf8702

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.