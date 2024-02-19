Hair Scissors Market Accelerate At 5.4% CAGR, $106.6 Million Growth Expected During the Forecast 2021-2027

Hair Scissors Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟗𝟑.𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟎𝟔.𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟒% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Hair scissors Market by Product Type (Hair Cutting Scissors, Hair Texturing Scissors, and Hair Thinning Scissors), End User (Commercial Sector and Residential Sector), and Sales Channel (Offline Channel and Online Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenario, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.

Hair scissor is one of the hair dressing products used to give desired hair styles. These hair scissors are used for enhancing physical appearance by offering different and unique hairstyles to customers, thus are widely accepted in beauty or hair salons. In addition, the expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and B2B channels has made these hair scissors easily accessible to the customers and salons, which, in turn, contributes toward the growth of the market.

Additionally, the use of hair shears having teeth on their blades edge like a comb is one of the ongoing hair scissors market trends widely accepted in the hair salons globally. Changes in lifestyle, increase in consciousness about appearance, and surge in number of hair style trends increase the footfall of customers in hair salons. The inclination of customers toward being stylish, increase in celebrities influence, and surge in disposable income together contributed toward of the hair scissors market growth. However, the growth of the market is affected by the availability of substitutes such as electric trimmer. Salons have started using electric trimmer as an alternative for manual scissors for trimming hair, thereby negatively impacting the sales of hair scissors, globally.

On the basis of product type, the hair cutting scissors segment accounted for the highest hair scissors market share in 2019. This is attributed to rise in number of hair salons across the globe, which has further driven the demand for hair cutting scissors. However, the hair texturing scissors segment is likely to witness a significant growth during forecast period.

By end user, the commercial sector segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, due to high penetration of salon services across the globe along with increase in demand for professional hair dressing products especially hair scissors and changes in grooming patterns especially among men. However, the residential sector segment is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, in 2019, the offline channel segment accounted for the highest market share in the global hair scissors market. This is attributable to the expansion of offline stores to provide various products, including hair scissors to customers. However, the online channel segment is likely to witness significant growth during the hair scissors market forecast period.

Region wise, the hair scissors market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players operating in the hair scissors industry include Hair Tools limited, Excellent Shears, Kamisori Inc., Tokosha Co., Ltd., Matteck Matsuzaki Co. Ltd., Hikari Corporation, Saki Shears, Dragonfly Shears, Mizutani Scissors MFG. Co., Ltd., and United Salon Tec

𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

