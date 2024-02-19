Navigating The Future: In-Car Infotainment Market is Projected to Grow at 7.5% CAGR through 2028

In-Car Infotainment Market

The rise in demand for smartphones boosts the growth in demand for smartphone integration in in-car infotainment systems.

Implementation of on-demand transportation services and supportive government initiatives regarding smart cities drive the growth of the global smart mobility market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “In-Car Infotainment Market by Installation Type and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028”, The global in car infotainment market was valued at $21.41 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $37.53 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5%.

This transformative evolution is not only a technological upgrade but also a change towards a dynamic and user-focused approach in the automotive sector. These advancements improve the driving experience and establish more intuitive and personalized interaction for people in the car. Nowadays, the in-car infotainment industry is experiencing a profound revolution in which technology is not only an additional feature, but also an integral component that ensures a seamless and enriched driving experience.

Rising demand for connected and immersive entertainment in cars is driving the industry growth-

The in-car infotainment sector is witnessing considerable growth due to the growing demand for connected and immersive entertainment experiences in vehicles. It is vital to seamlessly integrate various features such as audio, video, navigation, communication, and connectivity to develop an engaging user interface. Basic components such as radio and CD players, hands-free phone connections, and vehicle voice commands are now accompanied by advanced features like two-way communications equipment and interactive software-based applications. Additionally, many in-car infotainment systems enable passengers to watch movies and other visual content on backseat DVDs while traveling. The integration of mobile devices is crucial for modern in-car infotainment systems since passengers can connect their laptops, cell phones, and iPhones to new vehicle technologies.

Rise in adoption of cloud technology and rapid growth of the smartphone industry have boosted the growth of the global in-car infotainment market. However, high cost of advanced technologies and lack of uninterrupted & seamless connectivity hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand for rear-seat entertainment, personalized solutions as per the need, and surge in adoption of connected cars are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

However, the computer in the Information domain is important in supporting different in-vehicle technologies. This offers car manufacturers an economical, adaptable, expandable, and powerful control unit that shapes the future of in-vehicle technology. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and advanced navigation systems is predicted to boost the in-car infotainment industry in the coming years. For example, in December 2021, Pioneer's auto navigation system became available as a factory-installed option on Suzuki Motor Corporation's SUV, the New S-CROSS, highlighting the growing collaboration between automotive and technology companies in improving the in-car infotainment experiences. Due to the continuous evolution of these systems, it is likely to offer consumers more innovative and immersive entertainment options while driving.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

VOLKSWAGEN AG, ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD., PIONEER CORPORATION, BMW GROUP, VISTRON CORPORATION, AUDI AG, .SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., CONTINENTAL AG, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, PANASONIC CORPORATION

In the last few years, in-car infotainment has undergone a significant and revolutionary change. This transformation is characterized by the incorporation of innovative technologies. In addition to the traditional functions of providing information, entertainment, connectivity, and communication services, this sector has adopted a new approach. Advanced features, such as voice recognition, augmented reality displays, multiple screens, gesture control, and AI-driven personalization, collectively reshape the overall driving experience.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The global in-car infotainment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

In 2020, by installation type, the aftermarket segment generated the highest revenue.

In 2020, by component, the hardware segment was the highest revenue contributor.

In 2020, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

