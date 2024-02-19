InveniAI Announces Collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical for Target Discovery

Teams will work together by leveraging InveniAI's technology platform to identify, evaluate, and optimize novel targets across Ono’s diseases of interest

Ono will access InveniAI’s AI platform AlphaMeld and its suite of tools, including ChatAlphaMeld, a generative AI tool leveraging large language models

GUILFORD, Conn., Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC, a global leader in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tools to revolutionize drug discovery and development, announces a strategic collaboration with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono), a renowned pharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative solutions for unmet medical needs.

InveniAI's cutting-edge technology, including powerful AI and ML algorithms and Generative AI tools, powers its flagship platform AlphaMeld®, which has consistently demonstrated the ability to unlock transformative therapies by seamlessly integrating complex scientific, medical, chemical, and biological landscapes at unprecedented speed and scale. With AlphaMeld, our experts know that all the crucial data points have been considered, enabling rapid prioritization of biological targets and modalities with the most appropriate disease indication(s) while maximizing both safety and efficacy considerations. Ono will conduct validation studies to confirm the hypotheses for multiple therapeutic target candidates identified based on InveniAI’s drug discovery hypotheses. Ono will retain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize drug candidates generated through this collaboration worldwide. The collaboration with Ono marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of identifying and accelerating novel drug programs that address diseases with unmet medical needs.

"We appreciate InveniAI’s proprietary AI and ML technologies to identify drug discovery mechanisms utilizing enormous amounts of data for the creation of innovative drugs,” said Toichi Takino, Senior Executive Officer/Executive Director, Discovery & Research at Ono. “Through this collaboration, the efficiency of drug discovery research will be greatly improved, and we hope to provide innovative therapeutic options to patients worldwide,” he added.

"InveniAI is thrilled to partner with Ono, a company renowned for its commitment to innovation in drug discovery and development. Our collaboration signifies the merging of our collective expertise and cutting-edge technologies aimed at expediting the identification of de-risked product opportunities," said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., President and CEO at InveniAI, LLC. “Our unwavering commitment to enhancing patient outcomes drives us to consistently integrate technological innovation into our processes. A testament to this is our recent incorporation of large language modules and generative AI culminating in the creation of ChatAlphaMeld—a game-changing tool designed for the seamless utilization of advanced technology tools across the organization," he added.

InveniAI's AlphaMeld® platform has been validated through successful collaborations with leading industry players, including Kyowa Kirin, Shionogi, GSK, Centrexion, and Sosei Heptares. The company's track record includes a drug spinout, Invea Therapeutics, Inc.

About InveniAI:

Headquartered in Guilford, Conn., InveniAI® LLC stands as a global frontrunner in the application of AI and ML tools, catalyzing innovation throughout drug discovery and development. With a mission to identify and expedite transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs, InveniAI utilizes its cutting-edge AlphaMeld® platform to extract valuable insights from petabytes of diverse data sets, propelling the creation of groundbreaking drug programs. The company's pioneering approach is underscored by successful collaborations with industry leaders and drug spinouts, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the realm of AI-driven drug discovery. For additional information, please visit www.inveniai.com | LinkedIn: @inveniai | Twitter: @Inveni_AI.

