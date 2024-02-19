Illuminating the Road Ahead : Automotive Lighting Market Projected to Reach $58.59 Billion by 2030 | DENSO C, Valeo, ZKW

Automotive Lighting Market Trend

Lighting plays a vital role in automotive vehicles to illuminate the vehicle path, thus allowing the driver to get a clear visibility of the road.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Lighting Market by Light Type (Halogen, Xenon/HID, and LED), Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), Position (Front Lighting, Rear Lighting, Side Lighting, and Interior Lighting), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." As per the report, the global automotive lighting industry was accounted for $32.31 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $58.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Automotive lightings are used to provide a better view while driving and increase safety and security. It includes halogens, xenon/Hid, and LEDs, among which halogens have a more comprehensive application due to their lower cost and easy availability. With increase in production and sales of automobiles across the globe, the demand for adaptive lighting systems increases, leading the players operating in the region to develop new technologies to be applied in automobiles. Meanwhile, in India, the boost in the production of clean energy vehicles, enhancement of incentives for two-wheelers, and launch of production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the auto industry foster the growth of automobile production. During the forecast period, LED lighting technology is expected to witness the highest growth in the market. This growth is expected to be fueled by low power consumption, longer life, and compact LED lights. The decrease in cost of LED lights is expected to further fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, halogen lighting technology is anticipated to maintain its leading position due to its low-cost advantages and widespread adoption.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

Increase in the implementation of government regulations, rise in automobile production, and growing emphasis toward road safety have boosted the growth of the global automotive lighting market. On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost of LED lights hinder the market growth. However, increased application in light commercial vehicles and rise in demand for advanced technology in vehicles are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐄𝐃 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎-

Based on light type, the LED segment contributed to nearly half of the global automotive lighting market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030, due to its longer life and better efficiency as compared to other lighting technologies to be used in vehicles. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for more than half of the global automotive lighting market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, owing to wider application of automotive lighting in passenger vehicles to provide a better view ofthe inner and outer environment. The electric vehicle segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the introduction of electric vehicle concept as a vehicle type to be used in the future.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global automotive lighting market. This is attributed to the growing production and sales of vehicles across the region. However, the market across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increased demand for advanced vehicles with advanced safety features such as adaptive lighting to be present in vehicles running across the region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Hyundai Mobis

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH

Valeo

ZKW

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

DENSO Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Stanley Electric Co. Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of vehicle type, the electric vehicle segment is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of position, the side lighting segment is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of sales channel, aftermarket is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, LAMEA is expected to register a suitable growth rate during the forecast period.