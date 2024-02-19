Cabka Supervisory Board appoints Niek Hoek as Chairman

Amsterdam February 19, 2024. Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries “Cabka”, or the “Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, announced the appointment of Niek Hoek as chairman of its Supervisory Board as of today.



The Supervisory Board of Cabka appointed Mr. Niek Hoek as chairman of the Supervisory Board. Niek Hoek is a former Executive Director of Dutch Star Companies and was appointed as member of the Supervisory Board on behalf of Dutch Star Companies shareholders in 2022.

The appointment was supported by the full board, as part of a rotation following the midterm internal review. Mr. Manuel Beja will continue as vice chairperson of the Supervisory Board.





Financial Reporting Calendar 2024

March 20 Preliminary Results 2023

April 18 Publication Annual Report 2023 and Trading Update 2024Q1

May 30 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

August 13 Half-Year Results and Half-Year Report 2024

October 21 Trading Update 2024Q3





For more information, please contact:

Frank Roerink, CFO

IR@cabka.com

+49 152 04623490

investors.cabka.com

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ‘’forward-looking statements’’. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ‘’believes’’, ‘’estimates’’, ‘’plans’’, ‘’projects’’, ‘’anticipates’’, ‘’expects’’, ‘’intends’’, ‘’may’’, ‘’will’’ or ‘’should’’ or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

Attachment

