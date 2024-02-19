Peptide Therapeutics Market : at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031 ; Expected to Reach $64.3 Billion by 2031

Peptide Therapeutics Market1

The intrapartum monitoring devices market is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Peptide Therapeutics Market was estimated at $33.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $64.3 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…mple/11591

In 2021, the parenteral segment dominated the market, contributing over three-fourths of total revenue, and is poised to maintain its supremacy through 2031. Conversely, the oral segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the entire projection period.

Regarding distribution channels, hospital pharmacies secured over half of the market revenue in 2021 and are projected to lead until 2031. Concurrently, drug store and retail pharmacies are anticipated to witness the swiftest CAGR of 7.2% throughout the forecast period.

Geographically, North America led in 2021, accounting for over two-fifths of total revenue, with an expected continued dominance by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR of 7.6%, while Europe and LAMEA are also analyzed in the report.

Introduction:

In the realm of biopharmaceuticals, peptide therapeutics have been gaining significant attention due to their potential to address a wide range of diseases with high specificity and efficacy. As the understanding of peptide biology and advancements in peptide synthesis technologies continue to evolve, the peptide therapeutics sector presents lucrative investment opportunities for discerning investors. This article delves into the reasons behind the growing interest in peptide therapeutics and highlights key investment avenues within this burgeoning sector.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲:

www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchas…uiry/11591

Rising Demand for Targeted Therapeutics:

One of the primary drivers fueling the demand for peptide therapeutics is their ability to precisely target disease-causing molecules, such as receptors or enzymes, with minimal off-target effects. Peptides can be designed to exhibit high affinity and selectivity for specific biological targets, making them ideal candidates for treating various ailments, including cancer, metabolic disorders, and autoimmune diseases. This targeted approach not only enhances therapeutic efficacy but also reduces the likelihood of adverse reactions, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Advancements in Peptide Engineering and Drug Delivery:

Recent advancements in peptide engineering, formulation, and drug delivery have significantly expanded the therapeutic potential of peptides. Innovative strategies, such as the development of peptide conjugates, fusion proteins, and peptide-drug conjugates, have enabled researchers to enhance the pharmacokinetic properties and tissue-specific targeting of peptide-based drugs. Additionally, breakthroughs in peptide synthesis techniques, such as solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) and recombinant DNA technology, have streamlined the production of complex peptide molecules, thereby driving down manufacturing costs and increasing scalability.

Diversification of Therapeutic Applications:

The versatility of peptides as therapeutic agents extends beyond traditional drug modalities, encompassing a wide spectrum of applications, including peptide vaccines, peptide hormones, and peptide mimetics. Peptide vaccines, for instance, have emerged as a promising approach for prophylaxis against infectious diseases and certain cancers, leveraging the immune-stimulating properties of specific peptide antigens. Similarly, peptide hormones play a critical role in regulating physiological processes, offering therapeutic opportunities in areas such as endocrinology, reproductive health, and metabolic disorders. Moreover, peptide mimetics, designed to mimic the structure and function of natural peptides, hold potential for modulating protein-protein interactions implicated in disease pathways, opening up new avenues for drug discovery and development.

Investment Opportunities in the Peptide Therapeutics Sector:

For investors seeking exposure to the burgeoning peptide therapeutics sector, several promising opportunities exist across the value chain:

Biotechnology Companies: Investing in biotechnology firms focused on peptide drug discovery, development, and commercialization can provide exposure to innovative pipeline assets and potential blockbuster drugs.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs): Supporting CMOs specializing in peptide synthesis and manufacturing can offer indirect exposure to the growing demand for peptide-based therapeutics while mitigating risks associated with drug development.

Research and Development Partnerships: Collaborating with academic institutions, research organizations, and biopharmaceutical companies engaged in peptide research can facilitate access to cutting-edge technologies and early-stage therapeutic candidates.

Venture Capital and Private Equity: Participating in venture capital or private equity funds specializing in life sciences and healthcare can provide diversified exposure to the peptide therapeutics sector, leveraging the expertise of seasoned investors and industry professionals.

Conclusion:

As the demand for targeted and personalized therapeutics continues to rise, peptide-based drugs are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of medicine. With advancements in peptide engineering, formulation, and therapeutic applications driving innovation across the sector, investors have ample opportunities to capitalize on the growth potential of peptide therapeutics. By strategically allocating capital to biotechnology firms, contract manufacturing organizations, research partnerships, and investment funds, investors can position themselves at the forefront of this dynamic and promising industry landscape.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By application, the metabolic segment was the highest contributor to the peptide therapeutics industry in 2021.

• By route of administration, the parenteral segment was the highest contributor to the peptide therapeutics industry in 2021.

• Depending on distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment was highest contributor in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the peptide therapeutics market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing peptide therapeutics market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the peptide therapeutics market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global peptide therapeutics market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novo Nordisk

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi-GSK

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fertility-supplements-market-A07134

𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cannabis-testing-market-A10899

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-tourism-market-A74545