Exploring the $128.18 Billion Potential of the Drone Service Market by 2030 - Insights from Allied Market Research

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drone service market generated $4.21 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $128.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Drone services are being used on construction sites to inspect and monitor the progress of the work. By type, the drone service market is categorized into drone platform services, drone maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, and drone training & education services. The drone platform services segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to the drone technology advancements and increased development of advanced drones for agriculture, construction management, search & rescue, forestry, real estate, fire, and emergency services. Increased demand in defence, energy & power, homeland security, and other industries for unmanned platforms that provide residential and commercial real-estate photography, construction site monitoring, drone inspection services, orthomosaic & aerial survey, data capture & analysis services, and drone 3D modelling foster the growth of the drone platform services segment.

Growth in demand for time efficient delivery service, surge in demand for industry specific solutions, and growth in implementation of autonomous security and surveillance systems drive the growth of the global drone service market. However, cybersecurity issues related to drones and limitation with operational bandwidth of drones hamper the market growth. On the other hand, revamped government regulatory framework and technological advancement in drones are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides detailed segmentation of the global drone service market based on type, duration of service, application, and solution.

Based on type, the drone platform services segment accounted for the highest market share, holding nearly three-fourths of the total share in 2020 and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the drone maintenance repair and overhaul services segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 43.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on duration of services, the short duration services segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global drone service market, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the long duration services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 42.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 42.9% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Aerodyne Group, Cyberhawk, DroneDeploy, Edall Systems, Phoenix Drone Services LLC, PrecisionHawk, senseFly, Sharper Shape, Terra Drone Corporation, and Unmanned Experts Inc.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

👉The COVID-19 impact on the drone services market is unpredictable and it is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021.

👉Governments & local authorities opted the use of drones for surveillance to prevent people from gathering. In addition, governments entered into numerous agreements with different companies for the supply of drones, which have the ability of surveillance on a wider location.

👉Moreover, the nationwide lockdown forced the drone service provider to partially or completely shut their operations which resulted in loss in revenue.

👉In addition to street surveillance, authorities are using drones to broadcast messages & information about lockdown measures, especially in rural areas that lack open communication channels for health information.

