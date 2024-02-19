Voice Biometrics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Voice Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Voice Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Voice Biometrics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the voice biometrics market size is predicted to reach $5.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%.

The growth in the voice biometrics market is due to the increase in incidence of cyber-attacks. North America region is expected to hold the largest voice biometrics market share. Major players in the voice biometrics market include Nuance Communications Inc., Aculab Ltd., Auraya Systems Pty Ltd., NICE Ltd., OneVault (Pty) Ltd., Pindrop Security Inc., Verint Systems Inc.

Voice Biometrics Market Segments

• By Type: Passive Voice Biometrics, Active Voice Biometrics

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

• By Application: Authentication And Customer Verification, Forensic Voice Analysis And Criminal Investigation, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Transaction Processing, Access Control, Workforce Management

• By End-User: BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global voice biometrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Voice biometrics, also known as voice authentication or speaker recognition, enables fast, frictionless, and highly secure access in a variety of use cases ranging from call centers, and mobile and online applications to chatbots, IoT devices, and physical access. The voice biometrics are used by customers, and employees to interact with the system to authenticate themselves and validate their identity. Voice biometrics is the technology of authentication using the human voice as a unique identifying biological characteristic.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Voice Biometrics Market Characteristics

3. Voice Biometrics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Voice Biometrics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Voice Biometrics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Voice Biometrics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Voice Biometrics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

