Prom Expo Unlimited™ - The Ultimate One-Stop Shopping Experience For High School Students -- Making Prom More Affordable

Comedian & Actress Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation, Fashion Celebrity Stylist Winnie Stackz, and Actress Katelynn Bennett to be honored on March 9, 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No time is more special to high school students and senior foster youth than their senior prom. Many of these students will not be able to afford such an occasion. Prom Expo Unlimited™ founders StormyWeather Banks and Octavia Clayton-Smith will host a one-day event connecting high school students and senior foster youth with a diverse array of local vendors who offer exclusive pricing on prom items, making prom more affordable. Vendors include prom dress and suit designers, luxury party bus and limo services, prom party décor services, caterers, makeup artists, barbers, and more. Any student attending prom in 2024 - 2025 are welcome to attend and experience Prom Expo Unlimited™.

The expo is free and open to the public and will take place on Saturday, March 9th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park & Community Event Center located at 905 East El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90059. This year’s expo ambassador is former foster youth and fashion designer, Monica Ellis.

Beyond vendor showcases, the event will feature representatives from government agencies, professionals in education, food trucks from across Los Angeles County, and non-stop live entertainment by local comedians and artists. Comedians and artists scheduled to appear include Jeremiah White (Comedian), Al Dipmore (Comedian), Frantz Casseus (Comedian), Hurricane (Comedian), Mike Diamond (Comedian), PC Babyy (Artist), Ni’elle (Artist), JosiahxAndre (Artist), London (Artist), Xavi B (Rapper), Active the Great (Rapper), Ruben Cloud (Rapper), Justicee (Rapper), D. Sel (Rapper), Winter (Rapper), and Charles X (Rapper). Manny Mc Fly and Trilla Gee will be this year’s event DJ’s.

iHeartRadio’s DJ Tye Hollywood who is widely recognized as a prominent DJ, having played a key role in numerous high school festivals will be onsite to host a special “Artist Hour” from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. featuring American Idol’s Stefan Benz. Additional surprise artists to perform.

An exciting opportunity to win “A Prom of a Lifetime”, valued at $2500, awaits two lucky winners from the graduating class of 2024. One male & one female student will be selected to win. To participate, students must be a California resident, attend a Los Angeles County High School, and register online at PEU2024.Eventbrite.com. The winners will be announced onsite at the expo and must present ID to claim their prize.

In addition, the first 100 students who attend the expo will receive tickets to see the fashion show hosted by modeling coach Damia “Sassy” Gordon. The fashion show will showcase the latest trends and designs from renowned designers from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Featured designers include StormyWeather Designs (@stormyweatherdesigns), Casonna (@casonnag), Nyzeina Eberhart (@entrepreneur_nydoeadventures), and DivineWear (@divinewearintl). During the fashion show, individuals in fashion and entertainment will be honored for outstanding achievements in their field.

This year’s honorees are:

• “Mover of Mountains Award” – Comedian and Actress Tiffany Haddish’s She Ready Foundation

• “Designer of the Year Award” – Fashion Celebrity Stylist Winnie Stackz (styled for Missy Elliott, Saweetie, & more)

• “Community Heart Award” – Actress Katelynn Bennett (Lifetime movie “Breaking Girl Code”)

The fashion show is a ticketed event with a portion of the proceeds to support Will Power Community Wellness, a non-profit designed to help underserved students with resources ranging from life skills to job preparedness. Tickets can be found online at FSPEU2024.Eventbrite.com.

In previous year’s, the founders have honored Ruth Carter (Academy Award Winning Costume Designer), Beverly Johnson (Supermodel), Carl Jones & TJ Walker (Cross Colours Clothing Line Founders), and Actress Kellita Smith as the awards presenter. Actor Obba Babatunde’ and KJLH Radio Personality Adai Lamar served as official hosts.

Sponsors and supporters for this year’s event include Compton Grocery Outlet, Allstate, Hambone's BBQ Smokehouse, FAWN (Faithfully Assisting Women in Need), Will Power Community Wellness, Orion Real Estate, Swank Entertainment Party Bus, J1S Associates Security Services, StormyWeather Designs, The Bizz Magazine, iiiNTELLEKTualz Entertainment, BOMB Entertainment, Adrenaline Rush Los Angeles Slingshot Rentals, Carriage Photo Rental, Celebrity Jewelry Designer Xavier Madera, and TheSchoolTour.com.

Vendor booths and sponsorship opportunities are available. For vendor booth and sponsorship information, contact: Octavia Clayton-Smith at oclaytonsmith@yahoo.com (Vendor Booths) and Reggie Owens at reggie@stormyweatherbanks.com (Sponsorship Opportunities).

For additional information, visit www.promexpounlimited.com and stay connected on Instagram at www.instagram.com/promexpounlimited.

For more information about Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park & Community Event Center , visit https://parks.lacounty.gov/earvin-magic-johnson-recreation-area/.

