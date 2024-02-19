Carmell Corp Announces Addition of Dr. Leonard B. Miller to Scientific Advisory Board

About

Carmell is a bio-aesthetics company that utilizes the human platelet secretome to topically deliver more than a thousand proteins and growth factors to support skin and hair health. Carmell’s quality ethos is based on rational cosmetics design coupled with a focus on clean formulas that omit 14 commonly used chemicals that are proven to be adverse to human health. The Company is focused on developing topical cosmetics tailored to meet the demanding technical requirements of professional care providers.

http://www.carmellcorp.com