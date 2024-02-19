PHILIPPINES, February 19 - Press Release

February 18, 2024 Economic benefits from EVOSS hampered by weak implementation --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said potential economic benefits that the country could derive from the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS) system, such as lower energy prices, are hampered by the weak implementation of the measure which is intended to attract investments into the renewable energy (RE) sector. Since its enactment in 2019, a comprehensive implementation of EVOSS is yet to be realized for the country to fully benefit from the measure, Gatchalian stressed. "Further streamlining should be done for investors to enter the local RE market. This is precisely the reason why we vigorously pursued the enactment of EVOSS but up to this time it has not been fully implemented," said Gatchalian, citing that investors still have to go through 167 permits to establish RE projects. Previously, they had to endure 250 permits. Data from the Department of Energy show EVOSS implementation stands at 85% as of November 2023. As of September last year, 48 processes from 8 national agencies and 2 local government units have been included in the EVOSS process system. In the case of a hydro project, for instance, the number of calendar days needed to establish such a project has gone down to 1,697 from 1,835 previously. Even with the decrease, Gatchalian emphasized that the timeline for the process is still extensive, underscoring the need for additional enhancements in streamlining the procedure for the benefit of prospective investors and consumers down the line. The principal author of EVOSS, Gatchalian emphasized it makes sense for the country to pursue RE projects over other sources of energy as it is a lot cheaper to generate power from RE sources compared to diesel, nuclear, biogas, and even waste, based on variable operational costs of different technologies cited in the 7th ASEAN Energy Outlook released in 2022. Currently, there are 3 additional agencies, namely the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the Philippine Ports Authority, and the National Water Resources Board, with ongoing series of discussions for the integration of their processes in the EVOSS system. "Kapag lubos na ang pagpapatupad ng EVOSS, magiging mas mabilis na ang proseso para makapasok sa bansa ang mga mamumuhunan para sa mga proyektong pang enerhiya. Makikinabang din dito nang husto ang mga konsyumer at lalago ang ekonomiya ng bansa," he said. Lubos na mga benepisyo mula sa EVOSS nahahadlangan ng mahinang pagpapatupad ng batas --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na ang mga potensyal na benepisyong pang-ekonomiya na maaaring makuha ng bansa mula sa Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS), tulad ng mas mababang presyo ng enerhiya, ay nahahadlangan ng mahinang pagpapatupad ng batas na may layong makaakit ng pamumuhunan sa sektor ng renewable energy (RE). Mula nang maisabatas ito noong 2019, ang komprehensibong pagpapatupad ng EVOSS ay hindi pa naisasakatuparan para lubos na makinabang ang bansa, giit ni Gatchalian. "Kailangan pa ng masusing streamlining upang makapasok ang mas marami pang mamumuhunan sa merkado ng RE sa bansa. Ito ang dahilan kung bakit masigasig nating itinulak ang pagsasabatas ng EVOSS pero hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa ito ganap na naipapatupad," ani Gatchalian. Dagdag niya, ang mga mamumuhunan ay kailangan pang kumuha ng 167 na iba't-ibang klase ng permit para lang magtatag ng mga proyekto sa RE. Nabawasan na ito ngayon. Noon kasi ay umabot ng 250 ang mga kinukuhang permit mula sa gobyerno. Ayon sa Department of Energy (DOE), nasa 85% ang EVOSS implementation base sa datos noong Nobyembre 2023. Noong Setyembre ng nakaraang taon, 48 na proseso mula sa 8 pambansang ahensya at 2 local government unit ang naisama sa EVOSS process system. Sa kaso ng isang hydro project, halimbawa, bumaba sa 1,697 mula 1,835 ang bilang ng mga araw na kailangan upang maitaguyod ang naturang proyekto. Pero kahit na bumaba ang bilang ng araw, sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang timeline para sa proseso ay matagal pa rin. Sinabi rin niya na malaki pa rin ang pangangailangan sa pagpapadali ng mga transaksyon sa gobyerno para sa kapakinabangan ng mga mamumuhunan at mga konsyumer. Kaya binigyang diin ni Gatchalian, na punong may-akda ng EVOSS, na makatuwiran lamang na isulong ang mga proyekto ng RE dahil mas mura ang paggawa ng kuryente mula sa mga ito kaysa sa iba pang energy sources tulad ng diesel, nuclear, biogas, at maging sa basura. Ito ay batay sa 7th ASEAN Energy Outlook na inilabas noong 2022. Sa kasalukuyan ay inaayos na ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, Philippine Ports Authority, at National Water Resources Board ang integration nila sa EVOSS system. "Kapag lubos ang pagpapatupad ng EVOSS, magiging mas mabilis ang proseso para makapasok sa bansa ang mga mamumuhunan para sa mga proyektong pang-enerhiya. Makikinabang din dito nang husto ang mga konsyumer at lalago ang ekonomiya ng bansa," sabi ng senador.