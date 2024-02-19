Mario Gunde Peters & Kelley Share Ten Divorce Mistakes To Avoid in Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- If getting divorced or considering a divorce in Brevard County, FL – or if anticipating that a partner will be seeking a divorce – consider these ten divorce mistakes to avoid. They are very common and frequently made during the divorce process.
The process of getting divorced involves many potential challenges. It is a big decision that will forever alter the lives of all involved, including children. Many divorcing spouses are able to reach a peaceful resolution together. However, even if both parties are on good terms, there are many challenges that may need to be addressed. If the couple has not been able to agree, a divorce may need to address legal and financial issues, contentious ownership disputes, and difficult decisions that can impact the rest of their lives.
Read through these ten divorce mistakes to avoid in order to secure the best possible outcome from a divorce. Then, seek out a reputable Family Law Attorney to provide guidance through the process.
1. Try to save money by avoiding an in–depth consultation with a lawyer who devotes a large part of his/her practice to family law.
2. Not taking the time to find out how much money one will need to live on after a divorce. People who have no budget have no idea how much they‘ll reasonably need to live on until it‘s too late.
3. Not knowing how much debt one has and who is going to be obligated to pay it. If one party agrees in writing to pay a debt and fails to do so, who will still be liable for it? Will one spouse have to pay it even if the divorce decree says the other spouse is responsible for it?
4. Wanting out of the marriage so quickly that a party does not pay close enough attention to the money actually changing hands or skimming over language in a marital settlement agreement without being sure what it really means.
5. Trying a “do–it–yourself‘ divorce, writing one's own divorce agreement or going to a paralegal, who is prohibited by law from giving legal advice.
6. Accepting child custody terms that will not work out for legal and/or practical reasons. Or agreeing to vague visitation provisions that may prove unworkable or unfavorable in the future.
7. Being unaware of the interrelationship between child support, alimony, and visitation. Or how to factor in child support and what needs to be included in these calculations.
8. Finalizing a property settlement agreement without knowing how it affects pre–marital and separate assets; or how much of any pension, profit sharing, 401–k, IRA, or another retirement plan a party is entitled to.
9. Agreeing to settle for alimony or division of marital property without knowing its fairness, its tax consequences, or learning how these issues can be maximized to give both parties a larger share of the pie without violating tax laws.
10. Thinking that if it turns out that one does not like the agreement or that it‘s unfair, they can always go back to court and get it fixed.
While navigating a divorce can feel overwhelming, remember it does not have to be gone through alone. By seeking professional guidance, understanding key financial aspects, and avoiding common pitfalls, a smoother process and a more favorable outcome for all parties involved are ensured. Remember, the right legal guidance from a Family Law Attorney can empower you to move forward with confidence and clarity.
