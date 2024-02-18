ST Johnsbury/ Theft and Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001263

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP ST Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/17/2024 at approx. 2245 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10 Railroad Street, Wells River, VT

VIOLATION: Theft and Vandalism

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Dad 4 By Tool and Supply

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a Theft from Dads 4 By Tool and Supply in Wells River. It was reported two 20lb propane tanks were stolen and there was an attempt to take more resulting in damage to a couple other tanks.

After a review of the security footage, Troopers determined a single male attempted to cut propane tanks free and failed but stole two full 20lb propane tanks.

The Vermont State Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the individuals and vehicle pictured in the photographs. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Jason Haley at the St. Johnsbury Barracks (802-748-3111).

Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Tips may also be submitted online by using the link below:

https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous