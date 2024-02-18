Prime Minister announces appointment of new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia

CANADA, February 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason, a judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division), as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division).

Associate Chief Justice Jesudason replaces the Honourable Lawrence I. O’Neil, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 22, 2023.

Quote

“I wish the Honourable R. Lester Jesudason every success as he takes on his new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in the Family Division. With his extensive experience in law, he will continue to serve the people of Nova Scotia with dedication.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note