When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 16, 2024 FDA Publish Date: February 17, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential contamination with E. Coli 0157:H7 Company Name: Raw Farms LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s)

Company Announcement

Affected Product: ONLY Cheese block older than batch 20231113-1 and Shred older than 20240116

Voluntary Recall - E. Coli 0157:H7 STEC - RAW FARM 2024-2-16

Item Barcode Product Description Package Size (oz) Brand Batch or Older 1075 835204000156 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Pound Block 16 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1050 835204001177 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Block 8 RAW FARM 20231113-1 1080 835204001184 Raw Cheddar Cheese - Half Pound Shred 8 RAW FARM 20240116

On February 15, 2024 Raw Farm was contacted by the FDA and CDC regarding the epidemiological possibility that Raw Farm raw cheddar cheese might have caused some illnesses within a date range of October 18th 2023 and January 31 st 2024. During this period, there were ten fecal samples collected from patients in 4 states that appeared to match one another in the National PULSENET database. Some of these patients did not report consumption of any Raw Farm cheddar cheese or other raw dairy products. In full cooperation and collaboration with the CDC and FDA, Raw Farm is voluntarily recalling the above date codes of Raw Cheddar Cheese. If you have any of these Raw Cheddar Cheese date codes, please do not consume and return for credit.

No product samples consumed by consumers or products available for sale have tested positive for E.Coli 0157:H7. This recall is in abundance of caution strictly based on fecal samples submitted to PULSENET.

Product en-route for delivery, being delivered now, and in the future is not affected by this Voluntary Recall. Only product on the retail shelf, which should have a date code of 20231113-1 or older should be ;:recalled. Shredded cheese with date 20240116 or older should be recalled.

This recall is VOLUNTARY and does not affect any products other than raw cheddar cheese with these specific date codes. For more information, please contact Customer Service at 559-846-9732 or email josh.l@rawfarmusa.com or aaron.m@rawfarmusa.com.

CDC Outbreak Advisory

FDA Outbreak Investigation