Two-time Grammy™ winner Gary Nicholson Announces a New LP "Common Sense", Lead Single and Upcoming Texas Tour

Two-Time Grammy Winner Gary Nicholson Common Sense by Gary Nicholson The Truth About a Lie, lead single from "Common Sense"

Lead Single is titled "The Truth About a Lie” and it will be available on YouTube, Bandcamp, SoundCloud and all global streaming platforms.

Our goal is to address the divisions in our culture and offer hope for unity through songs.” — Gary Nicholson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a timely response to the polarized climate that characterizes today’s America, Gary Nicholson will release the first single “The Truth About a Lie” February 20, from his upcoming album "Common Sense" on Qualified Records. The intent of the new music is to address the divisions in our culture and offer hope for unity through songs. Stream and Buy it at https://garynicholson.bandcamp.com/, http://qualifiedrecords.com and at your favorite global streaming outlets.

To launch the single and the subsequent LP, Nicholson is appearing at eight iconic venues in Texas in Dallas, Austin and the Hill Country. See below for the dates and details.

Upcoming Texas tour dates

Feb. 21, 2024 Gary Nicholson solo Southside Preservation Hall, Ft. Worth 7-9 pm

Feb. 22, 2024 Gary Nicholson solo Poor David’s Pub, Dallas 8 pm

Feb 25 Whitey Johnson Band Gruene Hall 4:30

Feb. 29, 2024 Song Swap w Johnny Nicholas Hilltop Cafe, Fredericksburg 6:30

March 1, 2024 Gary Nicholson solo Church at Waring 7 pm

March 2, 2024 Songwriting Workshop Saxon Pub 2 pm

March 2, 2024 Whitey Johnson Band Saxon Pub 6 pm

March 3, 2024 Gary Nicholson solo Redbird Listening Room, New Braunfels 4 pm

Gary Nicholson is an inductee to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame (2022) and the Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame (2011), a two-time Grammy™ winning producer and performing artist. His catalog contains over 700 recordings in varied genres recorded by the most revered artists of our time, from Willie Nelson and Chris Stapleton to Bonnie Raitt, BB King, and Ringo Starr and numerous others.

Qualified Records is a record label dedicated to producing American Roots music that transcends genres and generations. For more information, please contact: John Heithaus at Qualified Records

