Propellants market, valued at US$ 13.57 billion in 2023, projected to reach US$ 20.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.84%

Propellants Market

Global Propellants market was valued at US$ 13,579.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 20,819.2 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.84%

Global Propellants market was valued at US$ 13,579.9 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 20,819.2 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period.” — 24ChemicalResearch