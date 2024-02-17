PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 16, 2024 Hontiveros warns PIRMA: Refusal to reveal secret donors for "Edsapwera" ad may lead to criminal charges Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday said the leaders of People's Initiative for Modernization and Reform Action (PIRMA) should be ready to face criminal charges if they continue to disobey the Senate and refuse to disclose the identities of donors behind the controversial "Edsapwera" TV ad. "Mahaba na ang pasensya at panahon na binigay ng Senado sa PIRMA para ilahad ang mga donor sa TV ad ukol sa pekeng People's Initiative. Dapat maalala ni PIRMA lead convenor Noel Oñate: Hindi pwedeng ismolin at balewalain ang Senado, dahil iyan ay paglabag sa batas," Hontiveros said. The Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation earlier issued a subpoena duces tecum ordering Oñate and PIRMA to submit the donor's list for a P55 million pro-Charter Change TV advertisement spearheaded by PIRMA. However, Oñate claimed that the donors refused to be identified for "security and privacy concerns." Hontiveros pointed out that refusing to answer any legal inquiry or to produce papers or records in one's possession falls under the crime of 'disobedience to summons issued by Congress, its committees or subcommittees' under Article 150 of the Revised Penal Code. The said crime, she noted, carries a penalty of up to six months imprisonment, or a fine ranging from P40,000 to P200,000), or both fine and imprisonment. Apart from criminal penalties, Hontiveros said Oñate and PIRMA leaders could also be cited in contempt by the aforementioned Senate committee, if they continue to fail to comply with the committee's orders. "Malinaw ang batas na dapat ay sundin ang subpoena o subpoena duces tecum ng Senado. If the donors to the TV ad are worried about their privacy or security, then the list could be submitted and examined in an executive session, as mentioned by committee chair Senator Imee Marcos. Pero kahit anong mangyari, hindi sila mas mataas sa institusyon ng Senado," Hontiveros said. "As I have said before, nagtataka ako kung bakit ayaw magpakilala ng mga nasa likod nitong TV ad para sa PI. That alone already casts doubt on the motives of those behind this nefarious plan. Kung maganda ang hangarin nila para sa bayan, bakit sila takot magpakilala sa publiko? This just confirms that PI should remain buried in the trash bin of history." Hontiveros concluded.