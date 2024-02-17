PHILIPPINES, February 17 - Press Release

February 16, 2024 Bong Go backs push for improved health facilities in tourist hotspots Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health, has expressed his support for establishing and strengthening health facilities in popular tourist destinations nationwide. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri prompted the proposal during the Senate session on Tuesday, February 13, who plans to file a bill addressing the issue. Zubiri's concerns were raised during a meeting with members of the Consular Corps, who highlighted lack of health facilities in areas like Coron, Palawan. "How can we invite tourists to enjoy the dive spots and beautiful beaches here and promote it as a center for diving... when we do not have facilities when accidents happen?" Zubiri questioned during the Senate session. He suggested a bill under which provincial hospitals might be renationalized into regional hospitals overseen by the Department of Health (DOH). Zubiri believes these hospitals should be outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities to serve both domestic and international tourists and local residents. Senator Sonny Angara mentioned existing efforts toward providing a health clinic for minor injuries in Siargao, noting its increasing popularity with visitors. However, Senate President Zubiri emphasized, "Actually, the problem was not on the facility ... not the building ... but on the lack of equipment on the facility and the doctors. Kase apparently, these are provincial hospitals." Senator Loren Legarda voiced her support for a collaborative approach: "I would like to associate with that measure... it's about time that it has a whole Senate approach ... We take note of the need for tourism ... [but] what about the locals? They live there 365 days a year ... So, it would address not just two, but all needs." Meanwhile, Go underscored the pressing need to establish hospitals and comprehensive health facilities within these regions, ensuring both tourists and local residents receive the highest healthcare services the community would need. He then highlighted the substantial progress in this direction, particularly in Siargao, where the Siargao Island Medical Center has seen remarkable improvements. "After championing the passage of Republic Act No. 11500 in the Senate, we've witnessed the Siargao Island Medical Center's transformation, with an increase in bed capacity and upgraded professional healthcare services," Go stated who sponsored the bill last Congress. Moreover, Go remarked that funding has been secured for more than 700 Super Health Centers to be established nationwide in two to three years. This was a collective effort among DOH, local governments and fellow lawmakers. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the country's healthcare sector, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. "To make the Philippines a top tourist destination, we must not overlook the essential healthcare needs of our visitors and locals alike. Establishing health facilities in these areas is necessary and a priority," stated Go. Go then underscored the intrinsic link between tourism and socio-economic growth in the country, highlighting the significance of the tourism sector as outlined in the Tourism Act of 2009. "Bilang member ng Senate Committee on Tourism, suportado natin ito. More tourists means more income for the local people. Sa turismo, may hanapbuhay, may trabaho," Go stated. "Pero para umusbong ang turismo at kabuhayan sa komunidad, dapat natin pangalagaan ang kalusugan ng bawat isa upang maging produktibo at ligtas ang ating mga kababayan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added.