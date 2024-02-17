Party leader's book on socialism introduced in Cuba

VIETNAM, February 17 - HAVANA – The book on theory and practice of socialism in Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng has been introduced in Havana, Cuba recently as part of a CPV delegation's visit to the Caribbean nation.

The delegation was led by Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House Võ Văn Bé.

The February 16 event saw the attendance of Fernando González Llort, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and Hero of the Republic of Cuba; Enrique Ubieta Gómez, Director of the Cuba Socialista magazine; and Jorge Legañoa Alonso, Vice President of the Union of Journalists of Cuba.

Many participants shared the view that the Vietnamese Party’s and State’s views and guidelines on socialism and the country’s path towards socialism will be a valuable reference for Cuba.

Earlier, the book was introduced to leaders and advisory bodies of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee at its headquarters.

Secretary of the PCC Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco Fuentes highlighted theoretical and practical values of the book, saying it helps Cuban officials and people understand more about socialism in the Southeast Asian nation.

Titled “Một số vấn đề lý luận và thực tiễn về chủ nghĩa xã hội và con đường đi lên chủ nghĩa xã hội ở Việt Nam” (roughly translated as “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Việt Nam”), was launched on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930 - 2022).

As one of the highly influential publications of the Party leader, it gathers his 29 outstanding articles and speeches, aiming to help cadres, Party members, and people gain an insight into socialism and the path to socialism in Việt Nam so as to promote consensus in society and bring into play the great national solidarity to achieve the strategic goals set by the Party, late President Hồ Chí Minh, and the people. VNA/VNS