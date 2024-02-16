STN: 125773
Proper Name: lifileucel
Trade Name: AMTAGVI
Manufacturer: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Indication:

  • Treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma previously treated with a PD-1 blocking antibody, and if BRAF V600 mutation positive, a BRAF inhibitor with or without a MEK inhibitor.

Product Information

Supporting Documents

 