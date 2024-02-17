Minister’s statement on hate crimes policy changes

CANADA, February 17 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, has released the following statement in response to BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announcing revisions to the hate crimes policy:

“I commend BCPS for updating its policy on hate crimes. These changes will go a long way in supporting our collective efforts to appropriately recognize and address the significant harm that hate crimes can have on individuals, communities and the province.

“We know that reporting, identifying and prosecuting hate crimes can be challenging, and the process often retraumatizes those involved. Aligning the BCPS hate crimes policy with the Criminal Code will make it easier to deliver justice to victims and survivors. In particular, the inclusion of hate propaganda and conversion-therapy offences, as well as advice on five new hate crime offences, will help us hold people who perpetrate these harms accountable.

“However, combating hate does not stop there. We will continue to work across government, and with our many community partners, to develop systemic and societal solutions to address the complex issues that result in people falling victim to hate.

“We know, for example, that some people may not feel comfortable reporting racist incidents directly to police. That’s why we are launching a racist incident helpline later this spring. This toll-free number will offer trauma-informed supports for those hesitant to get police involved when they have been victimized or have witnessed such an incident. We will also be introducing anti-racism legislation this session to identify and remove the barriers that make it difficult for racialized people to navigate government programs and services.

“Through these and other cross-government actions, we are tackling systemic racism and hate where and when they happen, and are helping prevent hate-motivated crimes in the future.

“I am encouraged by this latest step from BCPS, and I applaud them for all they are doing to strengthen our legal frameworks. Together we are making meaningful change to make B.C. safer and more equitable for everyone.”