Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with People’s Republic of China Director of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with PRC Director of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Munich on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on February 16.

The two sides had a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition in the relationship. The Secretary emphasized the importance of continuing to implement the progress made by the two Presidents at the Woodside Summit, including on counternarcotics cooperation and military-to-military communications. The Secretary reiterated that the United States will stand up for our interests and values and those of our allies and partners.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea. The two sides had substantive discussions on a range of regional and global issues. The Secretary raised concerns over the PRC’s support for Russia’s war against Ukraine, including support to the Russian defense industrial base. The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and on the Korean Peninsula and affirmed that their respective senior officials should meet to follow up on these discussions. The Secretary discussed his recent travel in the Middle East and U.S. diplomatic efforts in the region.