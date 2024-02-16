AB1093 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Forestry, Parks and Outdoor Recreation - 2024-02-16

WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to renumber 77.81 (1) and 77.83 (1m); to amend 77.83 (2) (c); and to create 20.395 (1) (mr), 77.81 (1c), 77.81 (3m), 77.81 (5g), 77.81 (7), 77.81 (8), 77.83 (1m) (b), 77.83 (2) (d) and 85.65 of the statutes; Relating to: vehicle access to roads and trails on open managed forest land, granting rule-making authority, and making an appropriation. (FE)