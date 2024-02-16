WISCONSIN, February 16 - An Act to renumber and amend 29.193 (3m); to amend 29.559 (1) (b); and to create 29.193 (3g), 29.193 (3m) (b) and 29.563 (14) (c) 9. of the statutes; Relating to: a fishing license for a child with a disability. (FE)
Status: A - Sporting Heritage
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1091
You just read:
AB1091 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Sporting Heritage - 2024-02-16
