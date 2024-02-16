AJR126 in Asm: Read and referred to Committee on Rules - 2024-02-16
WISCONSIN, February 16 - Relating to: reaffirming Wisconsin's commitment to the strengthening and deepening of the sister ties between the State of Wisconsin and Taiwan; reaffirming Wisconsin's support of the Taiwan Relations Act; supporting Taiwan's signing of a Bilateral Trade Agreement with the United States; and continuing support for increasing Taiwan's international profile.
Status: A - Rules
