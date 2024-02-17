RE: I89 S near MM 73
Roadway is back open, thank you for your patience.
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, February 16, 2024 6:42 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: I89 S near MM 73
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
State Police Williston
News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 73 will be REDUCED to ONE LANE due to ongoing multiple motor vehicle accidents.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. The roadway in this area is hazardous due to snowy and icy conditions, please drive carefully.
Thank you,
Cullen Gomes
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police Williston PSAP
2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495
Phone 802.878.7111
PSAP FAX 802.878.3173