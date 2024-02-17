Submit Release
RE: I89 S near MM 73

Roadway is back open, thank you for your patience.

 

Pam Knox

PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT

VSP Williston PSAP

3294 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Southbound near mile marker 73 will be REDUCED to ONE LANE due to ongoing multiple motor vehicle accidents.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. The roadway in this area is hazardous due to snowy and icy conditions, please drive carefully.

 

Thank you,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

2777 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173

