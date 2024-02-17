Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,892 in the last 365 days.

LOVESAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lovesac Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lovesac Company (“Lovesac” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LOVE) in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac securities between March 30, 2023 and August 16, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until February 20, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lovesac did not properly account for last mile shipping and freight expenses; (ii) accordingly, Lovesac’s disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were ineffective and deficient; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, Lovesac overstated its gross profit and operating and net income, as well as understated its shipping and handling costs and accrued freight and shipping expenses, in its previously issued financial statements; (iv) accordingly, Lovesac was likely to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lovesac shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

LOVESAC DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lovesac Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more